Macy’s adds Instagram-inspired color to 36 of its stores nationwide. And Lexington is one of them.

The Story boutique at Macy’s at Fayette Mall will feature more than 400 items curated by color. It’s part of Macy’s re-invention plan, designed to draw shoppers looking for an experience.

Macy’s at Fayette Mall is getting more colorful. The retailer has launched its first Lexington location of “Story,” an in-store boutique shopping experience.

And the theme is “color,” which ties in with branding partner Crayola as well as Primary, the in-store debut of the online kidswear brand. Other partners include Levi’s Kids and MAC Cosmetics.

What does that mean? Pick your favorite color and you can find more than 400 “curated, giftable products,” according to a news release.

Do you think in pink? Check out the shiny pink Corksickle canteen.

The pink items at Macy’s from the Story boutique features earbuds, canteens, lipsticks and more. Photo provided

Or is blue your hue? Maybe those cool blue nail polishes from tenoverten will be your bliss.

For blue, there are cool tenoverten nail polishes as well as candles and much more in the Story boutique in Macy’s. Photo provided

If you’re a “gotta have it all” kinda person, there’s also a whole rainbow section for you to sprinkle throughout your life.

Macy’s bought the Story concept last year and is deploying it into more than 30 stores. The curated collections will be in stores for a limited time only. Photo provided

Story is a narrative-driven shopping concept that launched in New York in 2011. Macy’s acquired it in 2018 to pep up its offerings to attract younger shoppers — millennials who are used to shopping on their phones instead of in stores .

The idea is to feel like you’ve fallen into Instagram: “You discover things you weren’t looking for, but are inspired by all the fun finds – the second you see it, you need it,” said Rachel Shechtman, founder of Story and Macy’s brand experience officer, in a news release. “We aspire to create that feeling with the breadth of the narrative-driven merchandise edit we are bringing to life with the launch of Story at Macy’s across the country,” Shechtman said.

Macy’s now has Story in 36 stores nationwide. The themes will change every few months with unique collaborations.

“The simultaneous launch of Story at Macy’s in 36 stores across 15 states is the successful outcome of a re-imagined approach to cross-functional collaboration and the work of more than 300 Macy’s colleagues who contributed to creating this new, scalable business model nationwide,” said Shechtman.

The 1,500-square-foot boutique will run through June 26.





Last fall, Macy’s launched Backstage at Fayette Mall, an outlet store within-a-store concept that features high-end merchandise, usually in very limited quantities.