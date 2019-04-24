Lexington’s newest grocery store opens with a sandwich shop inside

Jamie Richardson, of Lexington, shops at the new Crossroads IGA on Leestown Road on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Got milk? Yes, Crossroads IGA does. It’s the new mini grocery store on Leestown Road.

It’s the first venture by Houchens Industries in Lexington, which plans at least one more store at Citation and Georgetown.

A Crossroads IGA store is “more of a grocery store, with gas pumps and restaurant than a convenience store,” said Bernie Koetter, Houchens Industries district manager.

“We have every category that a big grocery store has,” he said, just fewer varieties. “We carry the category leader.”

James Perkins, of Lexington, gets fuel for his vehicle at the gas pumps at the new Crossroads IGA on Leestown Road on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Besides dry goods, it has fresh produce and meat, a deli that makes fresh items, rotisserie chicken, and Lexington’s first Which Wich sandwich shop.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with giveaways and raffles for opening day.

Jasmine Overstreet, right, and Elizabeth Goodlett, second from right, ring up customers’ orders at the new Which Wich in the Crossroads IGA on Leestown Road on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Texas-based sandwich shop also plans to expand in Lexington and is looking for up to five additional stores, according to Jeff Vickers, Which Wich senior vice president of development.

Houchens plans to break ground this summer on the second Crossroads IGA store, which will have a Subway store.