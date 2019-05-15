Keeneland store - the first retail shop to open at City Center - is different from ‘offering at the track’

New Keeneland Mercantile shop at City Center The new Keeneland Mercantile shop opens at City Center in downtown Lexington. Keeneland Mercantile will offer regionally and locally made goods with a Keeneland theme. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new Keeneland Mercantile shop opens at City Center in downtown Lexington. Keeneland Mercantile will offer regionally and locally made goods with a Keeneland theme.

The first pure retail venture is opening in the new City Center development downtown. The Keeneland Mercantile Shop will open to the public Wednesday with items representing Lexington’s bourbon and equine lifestyle.

“We really wanted to offer something for people both locally and traveling in that was different here from what we are offering at the track so we’re able to engage with them in two different ways,” said Kyle Cassin, Keeneland director of retail. “We think the ability to cross-promote will be beneficial as well.”

Keeneland Mercantile at City Center opens on Wednesday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The shop features lots of edibles, including a variety of bourbon candies including Bauer’s’ Modjeskas and Keeneland Breeze truffles made with Maker’s Mark Premium Bourbon, mixers, Keeneland coffee, and complementary items such as Louisville Stoneware Co. mugs and dishes, and cocktail-scented candles. They also have engravable Clayton & Crume leather goods that you can be personalized on site and popular Brackish feather bowties, including a peacock-feather version made just for Keeneland called “The Exacta.”

Natalie Schreyer, of Washington, D.C. browses products at Keeneland Mercantile at City Center in downtown Lexington. It opens officially on Wednesday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

About 80 percent of the products in the shop are Kentucky-made, he said.

“It’s targeted really for everybody but the array of products is centered around an idea of building a collection of locally and regionally sourced craft-made goods,” said Cassin. “There’s really two great traditions in Kentucky and that’s bourbon and horse racing and I think we’ve assembled a collection of things that complement both those things very well.”

Items such as china sets and locally roasted coffee for sale at Keeneland Mercantile. About 80 percent of the products in the shop are Kentucky made. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The City Center development began opening last month with Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse and Starbucks. Also this week, the first office tenants, the Dinsmore law firm, began moving in. The Marriott and the Residence Inn will open in the fall, along with at least two new restaurants.