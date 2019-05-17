Popular local gallery moving to new location after 23 years at Lexington Green

A Red Fern Glass chandelier, by Ed Pennebaker, hangs in the Artique Gallery’s current location at Lexington Green. The store is moving to a new location in the Fayette Mall. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Artique Gallery, a mainstay at the Mall at Lexington Green since 1996, is moving.

The popular shop, which sells handmade jewelry, artwork, handmade glass, clocks and much more, will be moving to Fayette Mall, the mall announced.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The new store will be inside the middle wing entrance facing Nicholasville Road, next to Eddie Bauer, and just around the corner from The Cheesecake Factory.

And that is very important to Artique owners Jaime and C.W. Hurt. The central location, ample parking and proximity to dining options “were important considerations” in the decision to move.

“We have long been considering other locations in Lexington, primarily locations with dining options nearby,” Jaime Hurt said. “That’s good for business. We’ve looked and really Fayette Mall offers great food traffic and dining with accessible parking ... our customer expects that.”

Mike and Kathy Stutland opened Artique Gallery downtown in 1980, then added a second location at Lexington Green. They also had a location at the Lexington Convention Center; that location closed in 2016. Then Hurts purchased it and the founders retired.

“Lexington Green is a great space but we needed an update,” Jaime Hurt said. “We really carefully considered proximity to our current location, and I really feel it’s not an inconvenience and maybe we can reach a lot of new people who don’t visit Lexington Green.”

Artique will remain open at Lexington Green through May 25; the store will reopen at Fayette Mall in early June.

The new location also will be near a new restaurant, Agave & Rye, Hurt said. And shoppers can use valet parking available during peak times, such as the weekend.

“Artique is such a vibrant and happy place ... and our new location has that same great energy,” Hurt said in a statement. “We’re excited to move to a modern space that will beautifully showcase the work of the artists we represent. Looking to the future, we’re planning more cooperative projects and engaging the community creatively. We’re excited to reach new people and share what Artique is about.”