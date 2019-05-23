Relax. Something new is coming to Lexington Green in the Artique Gallery spot.

Woodhouse Day Spa will open its doors at Lexington Green later this year in the spot where Artique Gallery has been.

The Texas-based chain, which has a location in Crestview Hills in Northern Kentucky, will open in the fall, according to co-owner Jeff Chapman.

Scott Davidson, president of Langley Properties, which owns Lexington Green, said the space will undergo a major renovation.

“It’s a totally new concept to the market,” Davidson said. “We’re excited about bringing it in.”

Chapman, who started Woodhouse Day Spa with his wife Cheryl Rose, said the business is “a luxury day spa. We have quiet rooms where people come and relax, and we offer services similar to the those at the best vacation spas, including massages, facials, body treatments, nail treatments and waxing.”

“We don’t do hair, so it’s a very relaxed environment. Most people come in for multiple treatments,” Chapman said.

About 80 percent of the clientele are female, “but we’re trying to get more men in there,” he said. “Once they do come in, they usually say what have I been waiting on.”

The Northern Kentucky location sees many professional athletes from the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds, he said.

“This is a market we’re very excited about. Lexington is going to love us,” Chapman said.

Artique Gallery announced last week it was moving to Fayette Mall after 23 years; it will close after Saturday. The jewelry and hand-crafted art gallery will open in its new location in the middle wing near The Cheesecake Factory in June.