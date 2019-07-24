Indoor storage facility with extra security will open early next year on Movie Tavern site

A rendering of a Citadel storage facility. Citadel Storage Partners II

The former Movie Tavern site off near Richmond Road and Man o’ War Boulevard will be home early next year to a high-end self-storage facility offering such amenities as climate-controlled units, enhanced security and covered loading areas.

Citadel Self Storage is a different kind of facility then what currently exists in Lexington, according to the city planning office, because of the indoor units and unique consumer pin security systems. The company already has locations in Louisville and Cincinnati and was previously in the Nashville market, although that location is now a U-Haul Moving and Storage.

“We set out to build sort of new generation self-storage,” Chase Davis, the senior market analyst and director of market for Citadel said. “What I mean by that is not your traditional rows of garages, traditional drive-up self-storage. We wanted to build multi-level, temperature-controlled self-storage facilities that were architecturally very interesting.”

The construction of the new facility is being handled by Andover Construction, a Lexington-based company that is a subsidiary of AMGKY, a real estate firm and Citadel’s parent company. Andover also did the construction for the Cincinnati and Nashville locations.

“We have apartment complexes that we own and manage there so we’re very familiar with the market,” Davis said of Lexington. “The area that we’re going into off Richmond Road on North Locust Hill Drive, it’s a great residential area. There’s a lot being built around there as far as multi-family townhomes and single-family homes and we know that there’s a demand for storage in that area.”

The building is planned to be 85,000 square feet and two stories, according to the company. On the Citadel website, prices for unit rentals in other cities range from around $40 for a month for one of the smallest units up to $500 for the largest. The Lexington facility will not include wine storage offered for $70 a month in Louisville.

According to Davis, the Lexington location will be unique in that it will offer covered loading/ unloading zones for patrons.

The former Movie Tavern location still has room for more tenants according to a company press release, For Citadel, AMGKY is currently leasing five contractor warehouse spaces and two retail store spaces, which will both be 1,100 square feet.

“A lot of the landscaping businesses, lawn-cutting businesses,” Davis said. “They’ll rent two or three larger outdoor units. This way they can come in and get one of these contractor spaces, they can put an office in there and still have a little warehouse space to store their equipment. Obviously, it doesn’t have to be for those specific businesses, that’s just one that comes to the top of my mind.”

According to Davis, the facility is scheduled to open in early 2020. Citadel will be looking to hire three people to run the facility, with hiring most likely starting in October.