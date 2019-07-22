New restaurant, hotel open at The Summit. Here’s what’s coming next.

Take a virtual tour of the new Origin Hotel, 33 Staves restaurant See the new Origin Hotel within Summit at Fritz Farm, which opened July 22, 2019 with a new restaurant, 33 Staves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the new Origin Hotel within Summit at Fritz Farm, which opened July 22, 2019 with a new restaurant, 33 Staves.

The newest restaurant, 33 Staves at the new Origin Hotel, officially opened on Monday at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

The new restaurant had been called The Still before hotel owners The Thrash Group changed it to 33 Staves to reference the number of staves in a barrel. The restaurant’s focal wall features repurposed Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels on reclaimed rickhouse wood beams from the Jim Beam Distillery.

A private dining room with a bourbon barrel display behind a glass case at the 33 Staves restaurant located within the Origin Hotel in Lexington, which opened to the public on July 22, 2019. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Executive chef Bret Hall, who began his culinary career with the Bluegrass Hospitality Group’s Malone’s, plans a menu of Kentucky-centric offerings, such as a sticky bun with citrus and bourbon icing; chicken and waffles with sorghum and local bacon syrup; a harvest bowl with farro, locally sourced vegetables and a spicy sesame dressing; and a signature cocktail, The Summit, that is an homage to the Manhattan.

Dining area of the 33 Staves restaurant located within the Origin Hotel in Lexington, which opened to the public on July 22, 2019. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

The opening comes after two high-profile restaurants closed at the development in recent days.

Libby Lassiter, president at Bayer Properties, which owns the development at Nicholasville and Man o’War Boulevard, said Monday that some changes are normal.

“In a new project, you would expect things over a two-year period to change. Not that we would want any closings. But it does offer the opportunity for something new,” Lassiter said. “In fact, we’ve had very little turnover here.”

The Summit at Fritz Farm opened in April of 2017, and Lassiter said Bayer is “thrilled” with the performance.

She said that she isn’t aware of any more pending changes following the loss of Ted’s Montana Grill and Babalu’s Tapas and Tacos.

“Restaurant sales here are actually, for a lot of our key restaurants, are up mid-teens over last year. Double-digit increases are something we’re very proud of,” Lassiter said. Retail also remains strong, with overall sales up about 8 percent, more than double the national retail growth rate of 3 percent.

”Today, we’re about 87 percent occupied in the total retail property. Residential is 100 percent occupied; office, which came in much later, is about 50 percent leased ... and then the hotel coming is really the culmination of the project.”

While The Summit remains slightly less than full, the development is getting a new momentum with the opening of the Origin Hotel, a boutique, 120-room hotel that will cater to those looking for authentic local experiences.

Exterior of the Origin Hotel in Lexington, which opened to the public on July 22, 2019, with a new restaurant included named 33 Staves. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

“This really is The Summit reaching ‘the summit,’” Lassiter said. “The Thrash Group has curated a wonderful experience of a very Lexington hotel. High quality, very comfortable and inviting in a contemporary atmosphere.”

New stores and restaurants are coming, she said, with spaces about 97 percent leased. Those commitments should be announced later this year.

Also coming: More Summit. Two parcels —one along Man o’ War and another along Nicholasville Road — are yet to be built.

Announcements on what will be coming there are expected in the next six months, Lassiter said.