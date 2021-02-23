Lexington looking at more business tax relief. Here’s what’s being proposed.

A man crosses a snow covered West Main Street at Mill Street in downtown Lexington, Ky., Monday, Jan. 15, 2021. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is proposing a new program that would allow businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to deduct those expenses from local taxes.

By allowing a local deduction, Gorton’s office estimates businesses that received a PPP loan could save $2,500 on average in local taxes.

“Business have been doing all they can to keep their doors open, and employees paid. I’m proud of our business owners for their flexibility in caring for their employees and our community,” Gorton said. “ This is something the city can do to help them. It’s the right thing to do.”

It’s not clear how many Fayette County businesses received PPP loans. A July report from the U.S. Small Business Association showed businesses and nonprofits that received the most money under the program.

In Lexington, five businesses received loans larger than $5 million — Blue Diamond Mining, Ramaco Resources, Rhino Energy, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington and S&S Firestone. There were 22 businesses in Lexington that received loans between $2 million and $5 million, a list that included Ball Homes, Don Jacobs Imports, McBrayer, Kentucky Eagle, Transylvania University, Paul Miller Ford and Stoll Keenon Ogden.

The federal government has made similar changes to allow businesses to deduct PPP expenses. A proposal to allow state deductions on PPP loans is being considered by the state legislature.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will likely consider the proposal later Tuesday, city officials have said.

Earlier this year, the council approved $2.5 million for a small business stimulus program that went to 168 small businesses and nonprofits hurt by coronavirus-related shutdowns. The majority of those businesses did not receive PPP loans. Of those businesses, 65 percent were either women-owned or minority-owned businesses.

The council has considered a second round of funding to help small businesses. The small business stimulus program is on the Tuesday agenda of the council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development committee.