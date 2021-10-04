Office Depot will close one of its two Lexington locations in November

The Office Depot at the corner of Nicholasville and New Circle roads, will close on Nov. 13. cweddle@centredaily.com

A major office supply store will close one of its Lexington locations in November.

Office Depot in the South Park Shopping Center, at the corner of New Circle and Nicholasville roads, will close Nov. 13, said Kelsey Slaughter, a manager at the store.

Slaughter said the reasons behind the closure are not clear.

Prior to the pandemic, the Office Depot, which also owns Office Max, announced it would shutter roughly 300 stores over three years.

The employees at the South Park location will be offered positions at the Woodhill Center location on New Circle Road, Slaughter said.

The Woodhill Center location is the last remaining Office Depot in Lexington.

Bed, Bath and Beyond closed its South Park Shopping Center location late in 2020. The South Park store was one of 63 that closed across the country due to coronavirus-related revenue losses. In total, The New Jersey-based home goods giant said more than 200 stores would close over the next two years.