Kentucky reports 852 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths on Sunday

Kentucky reported 852 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three new deaths, including a man who was 33 years old.

The new cases bring the state’s total up to 80,292 cases since the outbreak began, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Since last Sunday, the state has reported 7,675 new cases of COVID-19, marking another week with a record breaking number of cases, according to Beshear’s office.

The weeks’ total was partially inflated by a backlog of cases from Fayette County that were reported on Wednesday.

The deaths reported Sunday included a 33-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 60-year-old man from Hopkins County and a 70-year-old woman from Warren County, according to Beshear’s office.

There is limited reporting on Sundays so some numbers, like positivity rate, are not available.

Also on Sunday, Beshear announced that he and his family are quarantining after possibly being exposed to a person who had COVID-19. As of Sunday, he and his family had tested negative for the illness and were feeling well.

“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe,” Beshear said.