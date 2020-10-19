Beshear reports largest Monday COVID-19 increase. Hospitalizations, positivity rate up.

Cameron Hurst, a worker with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory, opens a COVID-19 test kit at Shiloh Baptist Church in the East End area of Lexington. Bluewater has opened a testing site at the church, and is offering free walk-up and drive-up testing to Lexingtonians.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 647 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Monday and nine new deaths, bringing the state’s case total to 88,247 and increasing the death toll to 1,326.

Beshear said it’s the largest single-day new case increase on a Monday, the day of the week that tends to bring the fewest number of new cases because of weekend lab schedules.

Monday’s case volume is yet another sign that the virus is not letting up in Kentucky, the governor said. “My concern about this [escalation] is it’s not just regional. It’s all over the country.”

The state’s positivity rate is 4.97 percent — the highest since Aug. 25. Beshear again implored Kentuckians to be “more vigilant” in taking precautions against the virus as the colder weather will push more gatherings inside, where the virus is more likely to spread. This poses a threat to Kentucky’s health care system, where hospitalizations due to the virus have been at an all-time high for the last two days — 744 people were hospitalized on Sunday and 764 were on Monday. Thirty-five percent of Kentucky’s hospital bed capacity is currently available, he said.

Despite the marked increase across metrics, Beshear announced no new restrictions to try and slow the escalating spread of the virus.

“We are not currently looking at new restrictions, but we have got to get these numbers down,” he said.

In nursing homes, there are 40 new cases among residents and 24 new cases among nursing home staff. Overall, 971 residents and 609 staff are dealing with active cases of the virus. At the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, which is experiencing an outbreak of the virus, another veteran who contracted the virus has died, and three more veterans have tested positive, Beshear said.

In Kentucky’s K-12 schools on Monday, Beshear reported 23 new virus cases among students and seven among staff. Over the last 14 days, the Department of Public Health has counted 345 cases among students and 181 among staff.

K-12 schools each day must log new coronavirus-related information into a live dashboard managed by the state, but not all schools are complying. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Monday said 162 schools out of 1,722 have yet to report any information into the dashboard since it went live three weeks ago.

Beshear said spread of the virus appears to be slowing at the state’s colleges and universities. Thirty-one new cases among students were reported on Monday, and over the last two weeks, those institutions have logged 387 new cases.

Kentucky ended last week having set yet another weekly record for new COVID-19 cases, with Beshear reporting 7,352. The week before saw 7,444, but 1,426 of those cases were backlogged cases from Fayette County. The number of new cases has risen, week over week, since early September.

New cases are once again escalating slightly in Fayette County after flattening out earlier this month, and officials at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department say University of Kentucky students are not driving the increase.

Deaths are also on the rise statewide. Sixty-three deaths attributable to the virus were announced last week, compared with 44 the week before. “This virus is real, and it is cruel,” Beshear said.

Of the 764 people currently hospitalized with the virus, 190 are in intensive care and 89 are on ventilators.

This story will be updated.