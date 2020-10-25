Kentucky reports record week of COVID-19 cases, highest number of cases on a Sunday

With 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Sunday, the state hit a new record for cases reported in a week, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

There were 9,335 new COVID-19 cases reported from Monday to Sunday, according to Beshear’s office. The cases reported Sunday marked the highest number of positive tests reported on a Sunday since the outbreak began.

“We must do better,” Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

Also reported Sunday were three new deaths in Kentucky from COVID-19. The new deaths included an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County, according to Beshear’s office.

Since the outbreak began, 1,407 people in Kentucky have died of COVID-19.

The counties with the most new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Jefferson, Elliot, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby counties.

As of Sunday afternoon, 841 people in Kentucky were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 231 people in intensive care units and 106 on a ventilator, according to Beshear’s office.

Because of limited reporting on Sundays, some information, like positivity rate, will not be released until Monday.

On Saturday, Beshear announced that he will be giving new recommendations on Monday to counties that have 25 or more average daily cases for every 100,000 residents.

