Kentucky Supreme Court rules Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions are legal

In a major victory for Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday that the Democratic governor’s emergency regulations to slow the spread of COVID-19 are legal.

In a 103-page decision, the state’s highest court ruled that Beshear properly declared a state of emergency in March and validly invoked powers granted to him under state law.

“The Governor’s orders were, and continue to be, necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Kentucky citizens,” the court wrote. “This type of highly contagious etiological hazard is precisely the type of emergency that requires a statewide response and properly serves as a basis for the Governor’s actions under KRS Chapter 39A.”

The decision means dozens of emergency orders from the governor, ranging from a requirement for most Kentuckians to wear a mask in public to class sizes in child care centers, will remain in effect.

Fighting the regulations were several businesses represented by Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Northern Kentucky attorney Chris Wiest. They questioned how Beshear’s restrictions were implemented.

The Supreme Court heard arguments about the legality of Beshear’s emergency COVID-19 regulations on Sept. 17, trying to determine if they should uphold or strike down rules that Beshear contends have saved thousands of lives.

La Tasha Buckner, representing the governor, said Beshear has the responsibility and legal authority to respond quickly to emergencies. If that were not the case, the governor could not respond immediately to floods, ice storms or any other emergency, she said.

Chad Meredith, solicitor general for Attorney General Cameron, said Beshear has “created his own legal code” in issuing voluminous regulations dealing with the coronavirus without following the process of issuing administrative regulations that the public and legislature can review.

Wiest, an attorney for a Northern Kentucky child care center, an auto race track and a bakery challenging Beshear’s COVID-19 orders, told the state’s highest court that no one wants to deprive Beshear of his ability to deal with COVID-19, but he has failed to follow administrative procedures.

“Ours is a government of laws and not men,” said Wiest.

All seven justices except Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. peppered the attorneys with questions.

After the hearing, Beshear said at a news conference with Buckner that the high court’s decision is “one of life and death.” He said a court win by Cameron that would remove his tools to fight the coronavirus would be “reckless and irresponsible.”

A mask mandate is necessary, he said, noting that most of about 200 people protesting his orders outside the Capitol that day were not wearing masks. Some did have guns.

Cameron, a Republican, said after the hearing that Beshear has “without any input from the elected members of the General Assembly, built a new legal framework for the commonwealth centered around COVID-19, which he continues to add to even now, more than six months after the emergency declaration was filed.”

Temporary restraining orders against some of Beshear’s orders were issued this summer by circuit judges in Boone and Scott counties. The Supreme Court took up only the Boone County case because it is the only case in which a lower court judge issued a final order. It will deal with the Scott County case later.

Cameron joined the plaintiffs in both Boone and Scott counties. State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles joined an agritourism business against Beshear in the Scott County case.

Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Glenn Acree in July declined to stop the restraining orders and combined the two cases into one and assigned it to a three-judge appellate panel.

The governor’s attorneys then appealed to the Supreme Court, which put a hold on the restraining orders, leaving all of Beshear’s regulations in effect, and had the cases transferred to the high court.

The case was styled Andrew Beshear v. Glenn E. Acree.

This breaking story will be updated.