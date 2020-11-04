‘Way,way too many.’ 1,635 new Kentucky coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media conference providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,635 new cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky on Wednesday, lifting the state case total to 113,009 and continuing the state’s defined escalation of cases.

Today’s daily case total is a slight drop from last Wednesday’s 1,864 new cases reported. Beshear said he didn’t know if the latest daily increase was impacted by Election Day on Tuesday. Reporting new cases of the coronavirus has typically been a bit lower the day after a holiday, he said.

Regardless, 1,635 new cases is “way,way too many,” he said. Beshear also announced 11 additional deaths, edging the death toll up to 1,514.

Beshear said there are 1,066 people hospitalized with the virus across Kentucky, 286 of whom are in intensive care — an increase of 27 from Tuesday. At least 125 patients are on ventilators, up from 116 yesterday.

Dr. Steven Stack, public health commissioner, said the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the commonwealth has doubled in the last two months, and the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has “substantially doubled.” On Sept. 28, 517 were hospitalized with the virus. That amount ticked up to 988 on Nov. 2.

He implored Kentuckians to follow state guidelines and mandates to mitigate spread of the virus and stop what now seems like an inevitability that hospitalizations will only continue to climb. About 30 percent of hospital beds were unoccupied across Kentucky’s health care systems on Wednesday, and 15 percent of ICU beds are available, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association.

The statewide positivity rate is up to 6.3 percent. Statewide, 2,136,109 tests have been administered, nearly 50,000 of which were new on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.