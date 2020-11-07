‘Alarming.’ KY’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases tops 7 percent as 17 more deaths reported

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky reported 2,162 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 17 more deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

The percentage of tests that came back positive over the past seven days stood at 7.17 percent as of Saturday, the highest positivity rate since May 5, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear.

As of Saturday, 1,129 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus, including 289 in intensive care and 149 on a ventilator.

“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Beshear said in a news release. “As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 125 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing Lexington’s total cases to 12,130 since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, the health department reported 181 new cases, a new single-day high for Fayette County.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Lexington Saturday. There have been 101 deaths among Fayette County residents.

Kentucky has had 1,561 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The deaths reported Saturday include a man from Jessamine County, a man and woman from Barren County, a woman from Knott County, a man from Breathitt County, a man and woman from Lee County, three men and one woman from Jefferson County, a man from Livingston County, a man from Daviess County, a man from Graves County, a man and a woman from Grayson County and a man from Warren County.

“We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation,” Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said in the release.

Beshear also issued a statement Saturday afternoon congratulating Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on winning the presidential election.

“We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian,” Beshear said. “Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.”