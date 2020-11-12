2,342 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. 94 counties in ‘red zone’ next week.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,342 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday — the third highest single-day increase — raising the state’s total number of cases to 129,680.

“This virus continues to spread at such an alarming rate,” Beshear again said. He also noted that the positivity rate continues to climb, reaching 8.29 percent on Thursday — the highest since May, a time when the state was testing far fewer people and there was no statewide mask mandate.

That should be all the more troubling, he said: “This is a high positivity rate with an abundance of testing, which means the virus is at an all-time high.”

Beshear also announced 18 additional deaths, bringing the death toll at 1,622.

The number of people hospitalized in Kentucky with the novel coronavirus continues to markedly increase. Since Wednesday, 37 more positive patients have been hospitalized, for a total of 1,311. Of those, 299 are in intensive care (up from 297 yesterday), and 163 on ventilators, a dozen more.

Ninety-four counties are in the “red zone,” and Beshear on Thursday asked local leaders, employers, business owners, and residents in those communities to concertedly try to reduce their in-person activities over the next week, including working from home, attending school virtually, refraining from getting together in even small groups, opting for curbside pick-up and canceling all larger public and private group events.

