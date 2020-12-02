Judge’s order to close hasn’t stopped a defiant Lexington coffee shop yet. Here’s why

The battle between a defiant Lexington coffee shop and the Lexington health department continued on Wednesday as the shop continued to serve — and got business from Lexington police officers in uniform.

Brewed, a coffee shop that opened in Lexington during the pandemic, defied Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order to shut down indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Beshear said the order was issued in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Brewed was ordered to close by a Fayette circuit judge Tuesday after a several-day battle of ignored closure orders from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and a lawsuit seeking an injunction.

But the judge’s order didn’t take effect until the health department paid a $5,000 bond. So Brewed wasn’t violating the judge’s order yet when it opened for business Wednesday morning.

The health department initially told Brewed on Nov. 24 to stop letting patrons eat and drink inside the shop. .

Andrew Cooperrider, the owner of Brewed, refused to comply. The health department went a step further and suspended the shop’s food license Nov. 24. Revoking the food license meant Cooperrider wasn’t legally allowed to serve food or drinks at all, but he defied that order as well and stayed open.

The state’s Alcohol Beverage Control office got involved Nov. 25 after Cooperrider refused to follow three orders issued by the health department. Brewed also sold beer, but the state temporarily revoked the shop’s license to serve alcohol.

The local health department filed a lawsuit against Cooperrider on Nov. 25 in an effort to get a temporary injunction that would legally force the shop to close. Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis ruled in the health department’s favor on Tuesday.

He issued an order requiring Brewed to stop serving customers until Beshear’s executive order expired on Dec. 13 or until Brewed managed to re-obtain its licensing to serve.

But the health department was required to post a $5,000 bond before the order could go into effect, according to Travis’ ruling. The health department was “still working on the process” of posting that bond Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Kevin Hall. Brewed wasn’t in violation of the order until the bond was posted.

Cooperrider’s shop opened again on Wednesday morning, and at least two uniformed Lexington police officers gave Brewed their business, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. A Fayette County Public Schools officer also stopped at Brewed. Brewed announced on Facebook Tuesday that all first responders would get a 50 percent discount on their orders.

Brewed said it was giving them the discount because the Lexington Police Department had “refused” to shut the shop down last week. Police characterized the situation differently.

Lexington police were called to Brewed last week when they refused to adhere to the executive order, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. But after discussions with the health department, Lexington police determined that the issue was a civil matter, and it couldn’t take action.

“Claims that Lexington Police ‘refused’ to shut down the business are inaccurate,” Angel said. “We have been in contact with the health department regarding steps going forward in light of their court case.”

Angel also addressed the fact that officers were seen at the shop Wednesday morning.

“Lexington police expects all personnel to be aware of their actions, particularly while in uniform, and how those actions reflect on the department as a whole,” she said. “Reports have been made that two officers were seen patronizing Brewed Wednesday morning. We will address this report with any officers involved.”

The health department asked Travis in its motion to rule that law enforcement officers could assist in enforcing the order. Travis didn’t rule on that issue, but he encouraged Brewed and the health department to reach a civil agreement in his order. He also wrote in his order that either party could file further motions if a resolution couldn’t be reached.