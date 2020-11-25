Customers line up at Lexington coffee shop defying COVID orders

Despite being ordered to close on Tuesday for violating COVID restrictions, a Lexington coffee shop opened its doors to dozens of customers on Wednesday morning.

At times, the line at Brewed at 124 Malabu Drive stretched out the door, with at least one customer waiting an hour for coffee.

Brewed was ordered to close by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department after owner Andrew Cooperrider said he would not stop serving indoors.

Cooperrider, who is an official in the Libertarian Party of Kentucky according to his Facebook page, refused to comply with an emergency order issued last week by Gov. Andy Beshear to close restaurant dining rooms and bars.

Customers, including some not wearing masks, crowded into the coffee shop on Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Christie Coleman, a truck driver who lives in Lexington, said she specifically came to Brewed “because they’re fighting” the governor’s orders.

“There’s no reason to shut everything down,” she said.

Coleman said she has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has traveled through much of the eastern region of the United States, visiting restaurants everywhere she’s gone.

Jenny Patten said she was visiting Brewed from Madison County after hearing that the business was defying Beshear’s order.

“It’s not fair that he’s shutting down small businesses while the big large businesses are thriving,” she said.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Patten said she thinks Beshear should look at suicide rates during the pandemic if he’s worried about saving lives.

She also said she disagrees with the mask mandate because she filed an open-records request with Beshear’s office asking for data about the effectiveness of masks and the governor’s office didn’t have any.

Patten said she believes masks actually make the risk worse.

“I could probably provide 40 to 50 articles that talk about the dangers,” she said.

Beshear said the action, taken at the advice of President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, was necessary to halt the spread of coronavirus, which is surging in Kentucky due to widespread community transmission with almost 4,000 cases reported some days last week.

Lexington health officials said there were 247 new cases of COVID in the city and one new death on Wednesday.

Andrew Cooperrider, owner at Brewed in Lexington, Ky., makes a drink on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Earlier in the day, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department had ordered the establishment closed. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Cooperrider said on Tuesday that he did not plan to stop serving — despite the dire numbers — because he is afraid he will lose his business.

Brewed coffee shop off Nicholasville Road in Lexington posted this image to their Facebook page Tuesday saying “We thought by opening our garage we were an heated patio. Providing more airflow then the outdoor tents do. When told that was not the case it became clear this was an arbitary order that was not based in saftey but doing as your told.” Facebook

His shop, which opened in June, has a large garage door, and Cooperrider argued that having it open a foot should allow him to qualify as a heated patio.

Restaurants are allowed to continue serving customers outdoors, including in tents, as long as 50 percent of the walls are open. Carry out and delivery also were unaffected by Beshear’s order, which went into effect on Nov. 20 and is scheduled to last for three weeks.

Before the emergency order, restaurants and bars had been allowed to serve indoors with up to 50 percent capacity as long as other measures to prevent the viral spread were followed, including keeping parties six feet apart.

Beshear said Tuesday that the vast majority of restaurants and bars across Kentucky are complying with the emergency order. But at least a handful of other restaurants around the state have announced intentions to defy the order.

He said that those that do not comply could lose alcohol licenses. They also could face fines up to $100 from the health department.