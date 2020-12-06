Nine months after first COVID-19 case in Kentucky, state passes 200,000 total cases

Nine months after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kentucky, the state surpassed 200,000 total cases since the outbreak began, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.

Kentucky reported 2,567 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 10 new deaths as yet another record-breaking week came to a close. While this was the largest week of new cases so far, Beshear said in his announcement that the rate of growth appears to be slowing down.

“Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” Beshear said. “We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”

The new deaths reported Sunday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 2,072 since March, according to the Beshear’s office.

Those who were reported to have died Sunday included people from Fayette, Barren, Jefferson, Jessamine, Laurel, Lewis, Mason and Washington counties, according to Beshear’s office. The youngest person who died was a 64-year-old man from Fayette county.

As of Sunday, 1,673 people were currently hospitalized, including 401 people in intensive care units and 214 people on ventilators, according to Beshear’s office.

The positivity rate Sunday was 9.75 percent.

“We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick,” public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”