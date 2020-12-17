U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Beshear’s order shutting Kentucky schools

Students and staff will be separated by plexiglass barriers at Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County Ky,, set to open on August 12, 2020.

The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday declined to block Gov. Andy Beshear’s order closing private and public schools to in-person classes, citing the fact that Beshear’s order expires this week.

“Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the Order, we deny the application without prejudice to the applicants or other parties seeking a new preliminary injunction if the Governor issues a school-closing order that applies in the new year,” the ruling says.

Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented the denial of the application to stay Beshear’s order.

The nation’s highest court responded to an emergency request made by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and 17 private Christian schools to reopen their classrooms to in-person instruction.

Danville Christian Academy and other private schools, including four in Fayette County, filed a lawsuit over Beshear’s restrictions. Cameron, a Republican, supported the schools.

Beshear’s order said elementary schools not in the “red zone” could reopen Dec. 7 if they follow state guidelines. Counties in the “red zone” have 25 or more new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. As of last Thursday, 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were in the red zone.

The private schools, with Cameron’s support, won a preliminary injunction Nov. 25 from U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit overturned the judge’s ruling in Beshear’s favor.

Thirty-eight Republican U.S. senators, including Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Camerorn, saying the court should reaffirm that religious liberty still exists in a pandemic.

Beshear, a Democrat, said his order treated every school equally and that Kentucky is in a “deadly third wave” of the coronavirus. He said Kentucky has had nearly 10,000 students and staff in quarantine, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed and more than 2,000 Kentuckians, including health care workers, a teacher and a 15-year-old student have died with the virus.

This breaking story will be updated.