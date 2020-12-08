As cases rise, a record number of Lexington residents are hospitalized with COVID-19

There were 97 Lexington residents with COVID-19 in the hospital Tuesday morning, which was a record for the city, according to the local health department.

Lexington has seen six straight weeks of increases in new hospitalizations among residents leading up to the record-setting day. Ninety-four Lexington residents with coronavirus were admitted to hospitals last week, according to the health department, which set a one-week record.

The 97 residents receiving hospital care Tuesday morning was nearly three times as many as what Lexington saw in the summer, according to Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. There are more COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lexington than many think, Hall said.

“There’s just so much misinformation out there,” he said. “I saw people arguing yesterday that hospitalizations were low, and that couldn’t be further from what we’re seeing in Lexington.”

The 97 people receiving hospital treatment only includes Lexington residents, Hall said. There are additional coronavirus patients in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties. Nonresidents aren’t tracked by the local health department.

Baptist Health Lexington had 78 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning, according to spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers.

UK HealthCare had 85 coronavirus patients as of Monday afternoon, according to spokeswoman Kristi Willett. Twenty of those patients were in the intensive care unit. UK’s number of COVID-19 patients had been in the 80s for the past week or two, Willett said.

University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital closed five operating rooms in late November to free up more resources for COVID-19 patients when hospitalizations were surging across the state. There were 81 COVID-19 patients at that time. With surge preparations in place, UK Hospital can expand to as many as 320 ICU beds if needed, Willett said.

Seventeen new hospitalizations were reported by the Lexington health department Tuesday morning. The city also reported 237 new cases and four deaths Tuesday. Three of the new deaths were actually pending deaths which occurred in November.

Lexington has reported 19,247 cases, 1,026 hospitalizations and 136 deaths since March 8, the day the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the city.

