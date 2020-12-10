Lexington sets record with 451 new COVID-19 cases. Over 100 residents hospitalized

Gov. Andy Beshear believes Kentucky may be in a coronavirus “plateau,” but Lexington isn’t. The city reported 451 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, which set a one-day record.

There were also 15 new hospitalizations and three new deaths, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Two of the deaths occurred in November but hadn’t been confirmed as coronavirus deaths.

“Thanksgiving is most likely contributing to this new rise,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said. “We thought that 10 days to 14 days after Thanksgiving we would start seeing an increase. That seems to line up with this.”

“About 50” of the newly-reported cases were prison inmates at Blackburn Correctional Complex or the Federal Medical Center, Hall said. If those cases were removed, the new total would’ve been the second-highest one-day increase.

“If you take 50 out, that’s still 400 new cases,” Hall said. “So the public needs to understand that it’s not limited to one place.”

Lexington has now had 19,915 total cases, 140 deaths and 1,066 hospitalizations since COVID-19 first hit the city in March. Recent data has indicated some of the worst impacts of the virus. November set a new record for cases, hospitalizations and deaths in a single month. There have already been 2,512 new cases, 151 hospitalizations and eight deaths reported in December.

Lexington has also set a new record for number of residents hospitalized with the virus. There are now more than 100 Lexingtonians hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department. That number only includes Lexington residents. There are also out-of-county residents being treated for coronavirus in Lexington hospitals.

Beshear said Wednesday evening there was “evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases” in Kentucky. The state reported 3,481 new cases Wednesday. The state has now reported fewer than 3,500 new cases in four consecutive days.