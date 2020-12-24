Lexington reports 186 new COVID-19 cases. Infections increase after recent decline.

Lexington COVID-19 cases trended back upward with 186 new cases reported Thursday morning.

That’s the highest single-day number the city has reported in nearly two weeks. There were also nine new coronavirus hospitalizations reported, but no new deaths. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 22,127 cases, 1,213 hospitalizations and 153 deaths since the pandemic first reached the city in March.

The city’s COVID-19 growth has slowed in recent weeks. Lexington’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped as low as 117 earlier this week. It has since gone back up to 139.

Deaths and hospitalizations have remained high. Lexington has already set a one-month hospitalization record in December with 277 local residents being admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 issues. There have also been 20 deaths in December, which is on pace to make it the second-deadliest month to this point in the pandemic.

Lexington officials have frequently warned residents to not get too relaxed about COVID-19 safety precautions after seeing a decline in cases. The health department has asked residents to keep in mind that while the vaccine is being administered to certain people, it won’t be available to the general public for quite some time.

The Lexington health department will be closed on Friday for Christmas, so new numbers won’t be reported that morning. Cases will be reported again on Saturday, according to the health department.

The closure could potentially impact those who have recently tested positive for the virus. Newly positive cases won’t be contacted by the health department’s contact tracers until Saturday, the health department said. Those who previously tested positive and would be eligible for release from their isolation order won’t be released until Saturday, the health department said.