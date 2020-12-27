Kentucky reports 1,509 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 21 new deaths

Kentucky reported 1,509 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as well as 21 new deaths, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The new numbers Sunday brought the state’s total number of deaths since the outbreak began to 2,555, according to Beshear’s Office.

As of Sunday, there were 1,504 people currently hospitalized, including 411 in intensive care units and 217 on ventilators, according to Beshear’s office. The positivity rate as of Sunday was 8.06 percent.

The number of people in intensive care units on Sunday had increased from Saturday’s report by 15, according to numbers released by Beshear’s office.

On Saturday, Beshear’s office announced that the state had seen it’s second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Christmas Eve with 53 deaths reported that day.