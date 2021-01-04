2,319 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths. Vaccinations ‘need to move faster.’

Citing his concern over an expected spike in new coronavirus cases following Christmas, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,319 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 26 more deaths across Kentucky.

The newly reported case tally is the most ever reported on a Monday, the governor said in his first live coronavirus update of 2021.

“We do have real concerns that people’s behavior and getting together, especially over the Christmas holiday . . . will increase cases that we see over the coming weeks,” he said.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive has climbed to 11.2 percent, an all-time high. Beshear said it’s not clear whether this elevated rate is due to closures of testing sites, or the result of holiday gatherings. “We think it’s some of both,” he said. The total number of cases now stands at 279,143 and the death toll has reached 2,749.

Beshear said Kentucky needs to speed up its distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, which it began receiving last month. For example, roughly 174,750 doses have been received by long-term care and hospital facilities, he said. Of those, 60,414 people have been vaccinated.

“We need to move faster,” Beshear said. “I am not OK with the pace they are currently being provided.”

There are 1,737 people hospitalized with the virus, 456 of whom are in intensive care and 216 are on ventilators.

Lexington on Monday reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 — a combination of 265 cases on Saturday and 269 from Sunday — along with three new deaths and 26 more hospitalizations.

An outbreak at the Federal Medical Center, a federal prison on Leestown Road, has driven the county’s infections in recent weeks, causing a jump in the new case rate at December’s end. Close to 330 inmates were actively infected with the virus late last week.

This story will be updated.