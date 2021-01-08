Lexington has second consecutive day with more than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Lexington reported 323 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, marking the first time since the pandemic started that the city has had more than 300 new cases on back-to-back days.

The city reported 330 new infections Thursday morning. The city has reported 1,609 cases in the first seven days of January, setting the pace for a month that could smash November’s one-month case record of 6,070.

Lexington’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is more than double what it was less than two weeks ago.

Lexington also reported one new death Friday morning. The city has had 25,003 total cases, 165 deaths and 1,367 coronavirus hospitalizations.

High case numbers over the past few days haven’t been unique to Fayette County. The state set a one-day record for new cases on Wednesday and then set the second-highest one day mark on Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was “in a dangerous place.”