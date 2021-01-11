Kentucky’s post-holiday COVID-19 spike continues with 2,085 new cases, 21 deaths

Coming off a record-breaking week for new infections, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,085 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday in Kentucky and 21 more deaths, as the post-holiday spike continues.

The state reported an all-time high of 26,799 new cases last week — a bump Beshear attributed directly to Christmas gatherings. A total of 305,707 cases have been confirmed in the state, and 2,922 people have died.

Before the holiday season, Kentucky had blunted its third wave of infection, the governor said Monday during a live update. “But holiday gatherings appear to have significantly increased the spread of the coronavirus.”

All but one of Kentucky’s 120 counties is back in the “red zone,” due to critical levels of community spread. The rate of people testing positive is at 12.35 percent. January so far has logged the highest positivity rate of any other month.

There are 1,709 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, 381 of whom are in intensive care and 207 are on ventilators.

At K-12 schools, many of which resumed classes last week, 1,674 additional students and 162 staff have tested positive. Last week, 3,212 students and 774 staff were in quarantine from virus exposure, Beshear said.

Following its third-highest week for new coronavirus cases, Lexington on Monday reported 384 new infections over the weekend and 183 new on Monday. If this pace continues, the city is on track for a record-breaking January.

This story will be updated.