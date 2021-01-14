KY COVID death toll surpasses 3,000. Kroger to offer drive-thru vaccines next month.

Kentucky will partner with Kroger to ramp up its coronavirus vaccination distribution starting next month, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, as he announced 4,084 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 more virus-related deaths.

Thursday is the third-most fatal day of the pandemic, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,042.

“We are suffering more casualties than in most wars we’ve ever fought,” Beshear said. “Let’s treat it like it.”

Kroger, through its partnership with Kentucky, will set up a series of “high-volume vaccination centers” across different regions of Kentucky that, once they are set up the week of February 1st, will be accessible to anyone eligible in the third-priority group, 1C. That group includes essential workers, anyone age 60 and older, and anyone over the age of 16 with certain health issues.

People will be able to begin scheduling appointments on January 28th. Beshear didn’t immediately say how many drive-thru sites there will be around the state, but said it’ll be “sufficient.” The number of sites and their location, along with a website and a hotline for people to call with questions and schedule appointments, will come later this month. People will not have to necessarily schedule an appointment at the site in their region, he said.

Beshear said he expects to complete the first round of vaccination for all K-12 personnel in the state by the end of the first week of February.

Jim Gray, secretary of the state’s Transportation Cabinet and former Lexington mayor, will oversee the partnership with Kroger.

Kentucky has sped up its vaccine distribution (last week, the number of doses given out was nearly double the week before), but the state still has only administered 63 percent of the 324,650 doses it has received.

The state is only responsible for administering for a portion of the doses that arrive in the state each week. Kentucky doesn’t have control, for instance, over how quickly the federally-contracted CVS Health and Walgreens dole out doses to residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Immunization of that population continues to be slow-going — only 29 percent of the 98,475 doses received for that group have been given out. Beshear on Thursday said it “needs to go faster.”

There are 1,661 people hospitalized with coronavirus (41 fewer people than on Wednesday), 409 patients in intensive care (six more), and 196 on a ventilator (29 fewer).

With threats of violence looming over the U.S. Capitol next week for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Beshear said Kentucky is sending 270 personnel to help guard the nation’s capital.

“It is our duty to ensure that peaceful transition of power occurs, and to stand up to domestic terror when we see it,” he said.

Beshear has also activated the Kentucky National Guard to “assist here in Frankfort for any planned acts of terror.”

