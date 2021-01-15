Lexington reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths. January cases top 3,000.

Lexington reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 219 new cases Friday morning. The city has reported five new deaths over the past two days.

There have been 173 total COVID-19 deaths in Lexington. Eight of them have occurred in the first 14 days of January, and it’s possible that more have occurred but are pending investigation, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Separately, there are deaths from December in the process of being confirmed. December was Lexington’s second-deadliest month since the pandemic started. The death count for December as of Friday morning was 29. The one-month record was 34, set in November.

The most recent deaths included two people who were 75 or older and one person who was between the ages of 55 and 64, according to the Lexington health department.

Lexington remains on pace to set a new one-month record for COVID-19 cases as of Friday. There were 3,010 new cases reported in the first 14 days of the month. Lexington’s one-month record for new cases was set in November at 6,070.