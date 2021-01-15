3,955 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. Nearly 200,000 vaccine shots given.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,955 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, the tenth-highest number of reported cases in a single day, bringing the state’s total to 321,270. Beshear also announced 19 new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 3,061.

Beshear has announced 185 coronavirus-related deaths since Sunday, the most of any week of the pandemic. Halfway through the month, January already has the third most cases of any month and the third most deaths.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” Beshear said in a news release. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

The number of new daily cases has fallen slightly after several record-setting days last week. Friday’s 12.09 positivity rate, the percentage of people tested who are positive, was the lowest since January 8.

The state reported administering another 18,010 doses of coronavirus vaccines between Thursday and Friday, bringing the total to 190,547. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Around 59 percent of the doses the state has received have been administered, including long-term care facilities, where only 31 percent have been administered.

Nursing homes have been particularly hard hit, with 1,039 active cases of coronavirus among residents and 616 active cases among staff.

There are 1,644 Kentuckians in the hospital with the virus, including 392 in intensive care and 203 on a ventilator.