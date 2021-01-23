As positivity rate continues to decline, Ky. reports 49 more deaths from COVID-19

Kentucky reported 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths Saturday, making it one of the deadliest days for the virus in the state so far.

The new deaths reported Saturday brought the state’s total lives lost to 3,386. Thursday had the highest number of deaths so far during the pandemic, 58.

The positivity rate continued to decline, standing at 10.56 percent Saturday.

As of Saturday, there were 1,604 people hospitalized with the virus, including 403 in ICU. There were 209 people on a ventilator, according to data supplied by the state.

The new cases reported Saturday brought the state’s total to 344,568.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 214 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning, pushing the city’s total to 28,014 since the pandemic began. Every morning except Sundays, the health department reports the total new cases from the previous day. New cases from Saturdays and Sundays are reported on Monday mornings.

No new deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Lexington Saturday. The city has lost 179 people to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The city of Lexington has a website with information on vaccinations at lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.