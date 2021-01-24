Kentucky reports 2,018 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; positivity rate continues to decline

Kentucky reported 2,018 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 35 deaths.

As of Sunday, 1,540 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 371 being treated in intensive care units and 218 on ventilators, Gov. Andy Beshear released on Twitter. The positivity rate decreased to 10.24 percent.

On Saturday, Kentucky reported one of the deadliest days since the outbreak began with 49 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Since March, 3,421 Kentuckians have died of COVID-19.

Also on Sunday, Beshear encouraged more people in Kentucky to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing.

“COVID-19 testing is key to combating this virus as it helps us identify asymptomatic spread,” Beshear said on Twitter. “Yes, it’s a little uncomfortable. But it’s quick and you are rewarded knowing you aren’t endangering others.”