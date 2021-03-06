‘The toughest year .... of our lives.’ Memorial service marks anniversary of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Kevin Moulton placed a flag on the Capitol lawn in Frankfort at a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. Moulton is acting chief of the Zoneton Fire Protection District in Shepherdsville. He said the department has lost two colleagues to coronavirus.

Marking the one-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first recorded case of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday was a day for “deep reflection of the costs of this war,” but also a day of hope, since “victory is now in our sights.”

“One year into our war against COVID-19, Kentucky is a changed commonwealth, and we are changed people,” Beshear said at a memorial service outside the Capitol that was livestreamed online. “We arrive at this moment battle-scarred but resolute as we reflect on our losses, honor the sacrifices so many have endured and press onward to ultimate victory over this virus.”

He said the past year has been “the toughest year of many of our lives.”

Kentucky reported 52 new deaths as a result of the virus Saturday and 840 more cases, bringing the total cases statewide to 410,184 since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, Kentucky has lost 4,806 people to COVID-19, according to state data. That’s more, Beshear said, than it lost in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.

He also spoke of the sacrifices of front-line workers, the economic hardships and the isolation brought by the pandemic, as well as the long-term health effects of the virus.

“It’ll probably take a decade for us to understand the true toll that this has taken,” Beshear said. “My commitment is that there will be no unknown soldiers in this battle against COVID-19.”

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at a memorial Saturday outside the state Capitol to commemorate the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Kentucky. Estill Robinson

He said he plans to set up a website soon where people can donate to a fund for a memorial to those who have died of coronavirus that will be placed on the Capital grounds.

“This year has tested us in ways that few of us could have imagined, but as dark as the days have been in this past year, I believe in the promises told by the Gospel of John. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.”

More than 800,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far, and by the end of May, Beshear said every qualifying adult in Kentucky who wants the shot will be able to get it.

“As we look back, when we remember the loss we will also remember how this war was won by all of us making good decisions every day, caring about one another, passing the greatest test of humanity that I have ever seen,” Beshear said. “That’s something that we ought to take forward as we win. We will defeat COVID-19 this year.”

Family members and friends of some of those who have lost loved ones shared their stories and added American flags to the thousands already spread across the lawn at the Capitol — one for each Kentuckian who has died.

Tanya Smith, left, honored her late husband, the Rev. Gregory Smith, of Louisville, by placing a flag at the Capitol during a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday. Estill Robinson

Tanya Smith remembered her husband, Rev. Gregory Smith, of Hill Street Baptist Church in Louisville, who she said died exactly three months ago at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“None of us every expected to say goodbye to him so soon,” she said.

She urged people to keep wearing masks, social distancing and consider getting the vaccine.

“Gregory taught us so much about loving our neighbors,” she said.

Health care workers also shared remembrances of the past year.

Michelle Searcy, a nurse with the Franklin County Health Department, grew emotional as she talked of the sadness, fear, exhaustion and frustration brought by the pandemic, but she said she was also grateful to be a nurse during this time.

“Be kind,” she said, “and love one another. We all need it.”

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said she’s reminded of the resilience of Kentuckians as she watches her baby daughter learning to walk. She said the toddler falls down, takes a deep breath and then gets back up to try again.

She said Saturday’s memorial was something like pausing to take a breath.

“Team Kentucky, that is what we are doing,” she said. “Tomorrow, we will stand back up, and we will be stronger and steadier because of it.”

As of Saturday, the positivity rate was 4 percent. There were 591 people hospitalized with the virus, including 171 in ICU and 72 on a ventilator.