Kentucky COVID-19 death toll surpasses 5,000 as the number vaccinated tops 1 million

Coming off its ninth-straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 396 new cases across Kentucky on Monday and 23 more virus-related deaths, lifting the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 416,610 and pushing the death toll past 5,000.

The state’s official rate of Kentuckians testing positive is 3.99 percent. It has hovered below 4 percent since March 9. The overall positivity rate has steadily declined over the last nine weeks, but now it “may be plateauing,” Beshear said.

There are 464 people hospitalized with coronavirus, 114 in intensive care and 67 on a ventilator. Seven residents and 10 staff in long-term care facilities have tested positive, bringing their total combined active cases to 222.

Earlier on Monday, the state administered its one millionth coronavirus vaccine in a ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda. The state diagnosed its first case of coronavirus on March 6, 2020, and three months ago, on December 14, began administering doses of the vaccine. “Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast,” Beshear said.

At least 1,002,356 people across the commonwealth have received their initial dose of a coronavirus vaccine — 142,166 of whom got their shot last week, the governor said.

More than 70 percent of the vaccines administered have gone to people age 50 and older.

