With less demand, UK will soon ‘de-mobilize’ the Kroger Field COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Due to dipping demand, the University of Kentucky will likely soon “de-mobilize” the university’s large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic beneath the stands of Kroger Field.

“At a day coming soon, likely in the next few weeks, we will de-mobilize that Kroger Field site and move back to our clinic operation in UK HealthCare,” Eric Monday, UK’s executive vice president for finance and administration, said at a university board meeting Tuesday morning.

Monday did not give an exact date for when the site might shut down. The site — which opened in late January — was once distributing nearly 4,000 doses a day, Monday said. Now the clinic is closer to 1,000 doses per day and is beginning to trend below that level.

As of last week, the clinic had administered approximately 238,974 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, university data displayed during a presentation put on by Monday showed.

After the site is closed, the university will return to distributing the vaccine through UK HealthCare’s clinics.

This story may be updated.