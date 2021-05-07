Here’s where to get a vaccine from UK after the Kroger Field site closes

The University of Kentucky’s large-scale vaccine clinic beneath the stands of Kroger Field will officially close on May 14.

The university’s vaccine efforts will move to clinical and pharmaceutical settings, UK said. Those still in need of the second shot of their COVID-19 vaccine can get them at UK HealthCare pharmacies starting May 19. The pharmacy hours and locations are listed below.

Those interested in signing up for the vaccine can do so at ukvaccine.org. Questions related to the sign up process can call 859-218-0111.

“While this move signifies a new stage of our vaccine efforts, we are not resting in our commitment to make our people and communities safer,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said in a statement. “Our data and number of appointments indicate that a clinic of this size and scope is no longer necessary; however, we encourage anyone in the community who wants to receive the vaccine to schedule using the same sign-up platform we’ve used from the beginning.”

Here are the hours of UK HealthCare pharmacies:

Alumni Park Plaza, Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

2317 Alumni Park Plaza, Lexington, KY 40517

This site includes a drive-thru option as well

University Health Pharmacy, Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

830 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40536

If and when authorization is given for those 12-16 years old to vaccinated, those appointments will be given at the Alumni Park Plaza location, the university said.

Earlier this week, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said that in early April the site was administering close to 4,000 vaccine doses per day. Now, that number is closer to 1,000 per day and trending down.

The clinic — which opened in late January — has administered over 240,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, UK said. Many of the state’s K-12 employees, first responders, essential employees, members of the general public and UK students and employees were vaccinated at the site.

By late April, over 60 percent of UK students, 70 percent of staff and 80 percent of faculty have been vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated through the university’s vaccine offerings.

The site has been run by UK HealthCare employees, an army of volunteers and eventually employees of Lexington-based Wild Health.

“This massive logistical lift would not be possible without the thousands of clinic workers and volunteers who have — in all that they have accomplished — put our community first,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement. “It is time for them to return to their sacred duties so that we can continue fulfilling our mission as the University of, for and with Kentucky.”