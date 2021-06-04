How you could win $1 million or a scholarship by getting a COVID-19 vaccine in KY

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Three Kentuckians will get $1 million just for getting their COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

The incentive program also will provide 15 Kentucky children ages 12 to 17 who get vaccinated with a full scholarship to a Kentucky university.

Kentucky residents can register for the giveaways at shotatamillion.ky.gov. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings. Additional help for entering is available by calling 855-598-2246.

Speaking at a Capitol news conference, Beshear said money from the initial federal coronavirus relief package will pay for the incentives.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships — both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

Permanent residents of Kentucky 18 and older who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for the big bucks.

Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.

“This initiative underscores two critical points in our state’s recovery: higher education matters and so does health and safety,” said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, who joined Beshear in the news conference. “If we want to take advantage of the pent-up demand in our economy, now is the time to get vaccinated and trained up for the next generation of jobs.”

Drawings for the winners will be held July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26. Winners will be announced the following day, Beshear said, urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their shots.

Not eligible to participate for the incentives are non-residents of Kentucky; inmates incarcerated for a felony; employees of Beshear’s office, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and Kentucky Interactive LLC, and blood relatives or spouses of such employees or anyone living in the same household of such employees.

Beshear predicted the incentives will increase the number of vaccinated people in Kentucky. So far, more than 2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

Several states have provided financial incentives to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. In May, the Kentucky Lottery began a program to provide lottery tickets worth up to $225,000 to people vaccinated at Kroger and Walmart.

Lexington gets $11.7 million for eviction relief

In addition to the incentives, Beshear said he is directing part of the state’s federal COVID-19 funds for emergency rental assistance to the cities of Louisville and Lexington to continue their programs and ensure more Kentuckians harmed financially by the pandemic receive assistance with rent and utilities.

Beshear said the federal funding formula gave Louisville and Lexington, which had their own eviction relief programs, fewer funds than anticipated. The mayors of both cities recently asked the governor to consider allocating a portion of the state’s funds to keep their local programs going.

Beshear presented an $11.7 million check to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton for the city’s program and $27 million to Jeff O’Brien, director of Develop Louisville.

“Thanks to Gov. Beshear, we will now have the additional dollars we need to continue to prevent evictions in our community,” said Gorton. “With these funds, we will be able to help many citizens through their immediate crisis and beyond.”

Under the federal emergency rental assistance program that passed Congress in late December 2020, Louisville and Lexington applied for direct funding from the federal government for their own local rent and utility assistance programs. Louisville received about $22.8 million and Lexington received about $9.6 million from the federal government for their programs.

The state received $264 million in federal funds for the emergency rental assistance program. With this, the Beshear administration launched the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (HHERF) in February of this year and, working with partners, has spent over $18 million to pay landlords and utilities across Kentucky on behalf of 2,800 renter households.

The state must spend all its home eviction relief funds by Sept. 30, 2025.