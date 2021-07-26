Where to get a COVID test in Lexington as Delta variant causes cases to surge again

Fayette County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has increased significantly in July, eclipsing 6.5 percent as local case reports are the highest they’ve been since February and March, according to data from the CDC.

The resurgence of coronavirus cases, which has largely been attributed to the highly transmissible Delta variant infecting the unvaccinated, has caused increased demand for COVID-19 testing. (The virus has also infected some who had their COVID vaccines.) While a lot of mass testing operations in Fayette County have closed, several testing options remain.

“We are seeing numbers increase to the point that we saw in late February or March of this year,” said Jordan Weiter, the director of client services for Wild Health. Wild Health offers multiple test sites in Kentucky, including one at Lexington’s Kroger Field.

Weiter said the Kroger Field drive-through testing site was previously running at a much higher capacity but has since dropped down to one lane. The site is still able to run efficiently at its current testing numbers, but “we’re thinking we’re going to have to start opening another lane or get another tent ... because of how quickly it will become an issue,” Weiter said.

Testing appointments for Kroger Field can be scheduled at lexington.wildhealth.com. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and testing is free, according to Wild Health’s website.

Wild Health is also offering targeted COVID-19 testing for businesses, Weiter said. The company has gotten calls from businesses worried they have an outbreak, so they’ll set up a testing clinic for the business to help determine who needs to be quarantined.

Walgreen’s offers testing at 8 locations in Lexington

2001 Harrodsburg Road

110 Towne Center Drive

2290 Nicholasville Road

2284 Versailles Road

2209 Richmond Road

101 East Reynolds Road

3813 Dylan Place

6401 Polo Club Lane

Appointments can be scheduled by going to walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Kroger provides tests through the Little Clinic

The tests aren’t free, but most of the testing options are typically covered by health insurance, according to the Little Clinic’s website. Appointments can be made and more information found at thelittleclinic.com. There are five locations in Lexington where appointments can be scheduled.

1600 Leestown Road

1650 Bryan Station Road

3175 Beaumont Centre Circle

3101 Richmond Road

4101 Tates Creek Road

CVS has 2 test locations

CVS still offers testing at two Lexington locations through the company’s Minute Clinic. The locations are at 118 East New Circle Road and 2000 Harrodsburg Road. More information can be found and appointments can be scheduled at cvs.com/coronavirus.

Lexington urgent care centers with testing

Lexington has four urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing by appointment.

1701 Nicholasville Road

1916 Justice Drive, Suite 120

3101 Richmond Road

4097 Nichols Park Drive

Those who need a test can register online and find more information at urgentcareofky.com. The urgent care scheduling page says testing is only by appointment due to “high volume.”

Additional places to get tested in Lexington

Medix DX Labs are still offering testing at 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle. No appointment is necessary at this time, according to Medix DX’s website.

Redding Drug, located at 431 Redding Road, Suite 140, also offers testing. Appointments can be made online at reddingdrug.com. Tests may have an out-of-pocket expense depending on a patient’s insurance plan.

Most health care providers also offer testing by appointment, according to the city’s website.