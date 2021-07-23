Do I have to wear a mask? When it’s required and recommended in KY.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise again, many Kentuckians may be wondering what restrictions are still in place and whether the mask mandate might be reinstated.

Where are masks still required in Kentucky?

Kentuckians are still required to wear masks in health care settings and in long term care facilities under an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear June 11.

Masks are also required on public transportation, including while riding planes, buses and trains, and while inside airports and train and bus stations throughout the U.S.

When should I consider wearing a mask?

The CDC says that anyone over 2 years old who isn’t fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

Because of increasing spread of the virus in Kentucky, Beshear said this week that people who are at higher risk because of preexisting conditions or a compromised immune system should wear masks even if they’ve been vaccinated.

And he said vaccinated people who work in jobs with “significant public exposure” may also want to wear a mask at work.

In areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases, the CDC’s guidance for unvaccinated people says they should also consider wearing a mask outside in crowded settings or when coming in close contact with other unvaccinated people outdoors.

Under Beshear’s June executive order, masks are also recommended in homeless shelters and correctional facilities, as well as for anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus and anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

Where can I find out how many new cases of coronavirus are in my county?

Kentucky releases daily reports online showing the new cases of COVID-19 in each county and statewide.

County-by-county maps showing incidence rates for coronavirus are also available.

Where can I get a vaccine?

The federal Vaccines.gov website allows users to search for COVID-19 vaccination sites by zip code, including the option to specify Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.