Lexington reports 100 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in 5 months

Lexington reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, marking the first time in more than five months that the city reported more than 100 cases in a single day, according to the local health department.

Lexington’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has climbed to 82. It was less than 10 at the beginning of July. Lexington has reported four times as many cases in July as it did in June with two days worth of cases still left to report. The city’s 1,212 new infections thus far in July are the most since March.

“There is real concern about the numbers continuing to increase if more people don’t get the vaccine and if more people, no matter their vaccination status, don’t follow guidelines to slow this down,” said Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “This is a virus that affects everyone, and to slow it, we need the help of everyone.”

Fayette County’s rapid growth of cases will likely push the county back into the COVID-19 “red zone,” according to data from the state Department for Public Health. The state tracks COVID-19 spread through incidence rate, which measures the number of cases per 100,000 residents in each county on a seven-day average. Fayette County’s average Thursday was 24. The threshold for the state’s red zone is 25.

Fayette County’s incidence rate was all the way down to 1.9 on July 6. It has jumped 12.6 times higher in less than four weeks.

Fayette County ranked third on Friday among all Kentucky counties in vaccination rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 56.6 percent of Fayette County residents have been fully vaccinated and 65.7 percent of residents have gotten at least one shot.

The local health department offers same-day vaccination appointments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those interested can call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment.