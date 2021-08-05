Do I need to wear a mask at Kroger? What about other major Lexington retail stores?

To mask or not to mask when grocery shopping: That’s the question on the minds of many.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending everyone wear masks indoors around other people even if you are fully vaccinated in most places. The highly transmittable Delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a spike in cases throughout much of the South and Lexington.

And almost all of Kentucky and most of the rest of the U.S. is now categorized as at substantial or high risk of transmission of the COVID virus. Kentucky dropped its masking requirements in May.

So here’s where things stand if you are a shopper at some of the major Lexington retail and grocery stores and are wondering if you are required to wear a mask:

Kroger

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery store chain, recently updated its store mask policy after new recommendations from the CDC in the wake of the surge in Delta variant coronavirus cases.

Customers who are unvaccinated are requested to wear masks and even those who have been fully vaccinated are “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask in the stores.

Employees who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks, Kroger said in the recent statement. The company also said it would continue to abide by all state and local mask mandates and will encourage vaccinations.

“We will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Kroger said. “We also encourage customers to visit www.kroger.com/covidvaccine to make an appointment. Many pharmacies are also accepting walk-in appointments for added convenience.”

Target

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This week, Minneapolis-based Target began requiring all workers in counties that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are at high risk of transmission to wear masks.

Target is “strongly recommending” customers in those areas wear masks and recommending masks for unvaccinated customers at all locations.

“We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely,” Target said in a notice posted on its website. “We will also maintain all of our health and safety protocols that include increased cleaning measures and social distancing.”

Walmart

Walmart and Sam’s Club, headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., are requiring employees to wear masks and “strongly encouraging” shoppers also wear them in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Walmart also announced it will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 4 and begin tracking vaccination status of employees. The company also increased its incentive for vaccination to $150, with up to three days of paid leave for any possible adverse reactions to the shots.

Costco

Costco, which was one of the earliest retailers to require customers to wear masks during the early days of the pandemic, recently announced it will follow state and local mask regulations.

At this time, “in communities where COVID-19 transmission is high or substantial, per current CDC guidance, Costco strongly recommends that all members and guests wear face masks inside our locations,” company policy stated as of Aug. 5.

Home Depot

Beginning in August, Home Depot is requiring all employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks at the stores and at customers’ homes or businesses.

Customers also are asked to wear masks in the stores, the company said. Home Depot is encouraging vaccination of workers as well.