Fayette County vaccination rates inch up but so do breakthrough COVID cases

A health care worker preparers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Kentucky HealthCare Vaccination Program at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington’s vaccination rate for those over 18 has hit 70 percent as COVID breakthrough infections — typically far less serious — have increased in those immunized, health and city officials said Tuesday.

Although 70 percent of those over 18 have been immunized, the overall vaccination rate, which includes those 12 to 17, is about 58.7 percent, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Sunday.

The city also hit another more grim milestone this week — the number of coronavirus cases in Fayette County has now topped 40,000. In the past four weeks, the city has had more than 4,000 reported cases, with 486 of those new cases from Saturday through Monday, say city and health leaders who held a press conference Tuesday on COVID issues.

Approximately 28 percent of all August cases have been in fully vaccinated people, according to health department data.

“But that’s also because more people are getting vaccinated,” said health department spokesman Kevin Hall.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Still, vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized, Fayette County Health Department data shows.

Since February, 88 percent of people hospitalized locally have been unvaccinated or only received a single dose of the vaccine. Of the 94 Lexington residents who are currently hospitalized, 79 percent are unvaccinated, Hall said.

Dee Beckman, chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Lexington, said the hospital has seen entire families come to the emergency room with COVID-19. Some of those breakthrough hospitalized cases are vaccinated family members who have had close contact with a COVID-infected family member and possibly have a higher viral load, Beckman said.

Beckman said Baptist Health Lexington currently has capacity to treat COVID-19 patients but is constantly monitoring case numbers. Beckman also said Baptist Health Lexington, along with all hospital systems, is currently facing a nursing shortage.

In addition to staffing shortages, Rodrique said hospitals are also struggling with a shortage of key medications to treat COVID-19 patients.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On Tuesday, Mayor Linda Gorton and others urged the public to avoid going to emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing and to use other test sites, including three opening over the next few days for students, teachers and staff of Fayette County schools. Those sites will take some pressure off the community testing site at 1505 College Way on the University of Kentucky’s campus, which will remain open for the general public. Walgreens, CVS, Kroger clinics and Urgent Care Clinics also offer tests.

Hall said the health department offers vaccines three days a week. To find out more about where to find a vaccine, go to www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines