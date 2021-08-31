Kentucky continues to shatter its COVID-19 hospitalization records. 23 more deaths.

Kentucky reported another record-breaking day of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, along with 4,548 new cases — the 10th-highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

A record 2,274 people in Kentucky are hospitalized with coronavirus (an increase of 76 people from Monday) while 406 are in intensive care units (two more people) and 406 are relying on a ventilator to breathe (22 more). The rate of Kentuckians testing positive hit 13.66% on Tuesday.

In a short video update, Gov. Andy Beshear also announced 23 additional deaths. He said widespread vaccination and universal masking are the only “two weapons” that will help blunt the current wildfire spread of the virus in the commonwealth.

“This is still primarily unvaccinated folks either in the hospital or who spread it to someone who is now in the hospital,” he said, adding, “everybody needs to be wearing a mask when they are outside of their home and indoors.”

The virus continues to spread widely among school-age children, propelling at least 21 districts across the state to temporarily close or return to virtual learning. Thirty-one percent of Tuesday’s new cases are in kids age 18 and younger, yet another reason why “universal masking in our schools is a must, or we will get even worse from here,” Beshear said, pleading, “This is the worst the pandemic has been. Please, at least take the same precautions you did earlier in COVID.”

