Central Ky. school district closes with no learning; 20 in state have stopped in-person

Berea Independent schools are shut down through the end of the week with no learning. The district is at least the 20th in Kentucky to stop in-person classes this school year during the latest COVID surge..

“School is closed the remainder of the week. There will be NO ZOOMS or new assignments made, “ school officials said These four days will be added to our calendar at the end of the school year,” a district official said.

Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter on the district website that the closure was “an effort to promote health and safety.”

“We have had large numbers of both students and staff out today,” the letter said.

In Crittenden County, as a result of increasing student and staff positive COVID cases, and a bus driver and substitute teacher shortage, the school district has returned to remote learning from Wednesday through Friday Sept. 10.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Monday, Russell County Schools returned to virtual learning. Like some others, the district suspended sports.

The following districts have stopped in-person learning for various time periods. Some have offered no learning and others returned to virtual learning:

Casey, Carter, Franklin, Owsley, Knott, Powell, Pike, Lee, Leslie, Jenkins Independent, Carroll County and Greenup County, Letcher, Russellville Independent Schools, Fairview Independent, Edmonson and Magoffin County Schools.

Gov. Andy Beshear is hoping to call a special session of the General Assembly to deal with issues arising from a coronavirus surge. Lawmakers in 2021 passed a new law that has prevented districts from returning to virtual learning for extended days. There are calls to fix that as cases escalate.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER