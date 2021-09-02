‘On the brink:’ Two-thirds of KY hospitals face critical shortages of staff, supplies

Sixty-five percent of Kentucky’s nearly 100 hospitals are experiencing critical staffing shortages, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, and Kentucky has so far requested 40 additional ventilators from the national stockpile of medical supplies.

Sixty-two of the state’s 96 hospitals are in dire need of additional staff. In the last two months, coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide have skyrocketed by more than 1,000%. “This cannot continue,” the governor said from the state Capitol. “If we [continue to] have this type of exponential growth, we’re out of everything.”

By Thursday afternoon, more than 89% of the state’s intensive care unit beds were occupied, leaving 160 available. Generally, hospitals continue to bow under the increasing strain of COVID-19 patients, forcing the state to contend not only with staffing and bed shortages, but with waning supplies. In addition to a shortage of ventilators, hospitals are running low on vital sign monitors and infusion pumps, Beshear said.

Earlier this week, more than 100 members of the Kentucky National Guard were deployed to four hospitals to supplement staffing as they care for an influx of COVID-19 patients. Beshear on Thursday said he has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for two teams of health care providers to administer monoclonal antibody treatments in Lexington for people recovering from the virus.

“We’re trying to see what we can take over in a hospital that frees up as many clinicians as possible, or [allows] the most experienced staff to take care of the sickest of patients,” he said, adding that he’s also requested two additional strike teams to support long-term care facilities, which are also reporting staffing shortages.

This story will be updated.