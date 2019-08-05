Searchable Databases
Search Eastern Kentucky University employee salaries
The updated Eastern Kentucky University salary database includes more than 2,900 full- and part-time employees.
The latest data is from July 25, 2019.
Search for employees by last name or look by department. You’ll see job titles, annual salaries in the first set of results.
Click on an employee’s last name for additional information. Click on a last name or department column header to re-sort data.
