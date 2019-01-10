UK opens first indoor bike room on campus

The University of Kentucky, which recently won a national award for its bike friendly policies, opened its first indoor bike room on Friday in the new research building off Virginia Avenue.
The indoor bike room has parking available for 60 bicycles, four showers, lockers, a fix-it station and water fountains with bottle fillers.
“The opening of UK’s first indoor bike room exemplifies the university’s dedication to continual improvement of our bicycling programs,” said Sandra Broadus, UK Transportation Services’ Alternative Transportation manager. “I’m excited for the public to get a first glimpse of the new bike room and everything it has to offer.”
In early fall, the League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly University program awarded UK a Gold Status designation. Shortly after its Gold Status announcement, UK was named the “most bicycle friendly university in America” by Bicycling magazine.
Use of the secure bike room is free for UK students, staff and faculty, and applications for key card access will be available at the event.
