Snow bursts occur before 60s, storms in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Snow collected on trees and streets Friday in Central and Eastern Kentucky in a blast of winter before a temperature surge brings the threat of storms Saturday.
Many students throughout Central Kentucky got the day off.
Temperatures will increase Friday afternoon turning snowflakes into raindrops, according to WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Saturday brings wind and the possibility of severe weather. Get Bailey’s forecast on his weather blog or see his weather updates on Twitter below.
