Dead fish, ‘slight’ alcohol odor. Effects ripple through river from bourbon warehouse fire.

Drone video: Firefighters continue to battle fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford Co. Aerial footage of firefighters continuing to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial footage of firefighters continuing to battle a fire at a Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife are counting dead fish on the Kentucky River in search of an estimate of the number of fish affected by bourbon runoff from the Jim Beam warehouse fire that started Tuesday, according to authorities.

John Mura of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the number of affected fish is currently unknown. He did warn that rivergoers on Friday may see dead fish on the water’s surface and smell a “slight alcohol odor.”

Every morning since the fire, officials from the Kentucky Energy and Environment cabinet, the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Environmental Protection Agency have met to discuss the current impact of bourbon runoff from the fire. Mura said topics have included water quality, possible cleanup initiatives and the long-term ramifications of the toxic runoff.

In a press release, the Frankfort Plant Board said that drinking water in the area is safe, although drinkers may “detect a sweet or bourbon odor and taste in the water.” The release also said that a similar incident of bourbon runoff in 2000 affected the smell and taste of tap water for “several days.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Drew Chandler, director of the Woodford County Emergency Management Association, said that a controlled burn continues at the Jim Beam warehouse, although it is not visible to onlookers. Chandler said crews are not sure how much fluid remains below the debris. Without that information, officials cannot properly estimate how much longer the blaze will last.

According to Chandler, the fire is under control and no longer of primary concern.

“The damage can’t get any worse,” Chandler said.

As of Friday afternoon, aerators continue to run near the Frankfort Sewer District Plant and Glenns Creek near the initial warehouse fire. The aerators are intended to increase or maintain oxygen levels in the water.

Over 45,000 bourbon barrels were destroyed in the warehouse fire. The exact level of runoff is unknown, but according to Chandler, initial firefighting efforts that involved water might have contributed to elevated runoff levels.

Jim Beam Spokesperson Emily York said the company is working with Franklin County Emergency Management, Woodford County Emergency Management, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the US Environmental Protection Agency to monitor, manage and remediate environmental impacts.

“The company will continue response to the runoff and conduct cleanup operations at the site and continue to work with unified command on downstream impacts,” York said.

Despite the runoff’s impact, the Kentucky River remains open. The Energy and Environment Cabinet does warn “recreational users” of the river to practice caution.