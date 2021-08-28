Funeral services scheduled for Lexington pastor who died after battling coronavirus

Tim Parsons, the lead pastor at Center Point Church in Lexington, died Thursday, according to the church. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 two weeks earlier, according to WKYT. Center Point Church (Facebook)

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Lexington pastor who died Thursday after battling COVID-19.

Services for Tim Parsons, lead pastor of Center Point Church, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Center Point, 163 Old Todds Road, according to an obituary. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The obituary said Parsons, 58, “liked hiking, reading and ham radios and lived by the saying ‘Things work better when you do them God’s way.’”

“His mission was to take every person he met one step closer to being a true disciple of Jesus Christ,” it stated.

Parsons had been a youth pastor at a church in Florida before he and his family moved to Lexington along with three other families in 2005 to start Center Point Church, according to the church website. The church initially met at Regal Cinemas in Hamburg before moving to Locust Hill Drive in 2008.

The congregation has been meeting on Old Todds Road near the Lowes off Richmond Road since 2018 and has regular attendance of 500 to 700 people, according to its website.

Parsons was taken to a hospital about two weeks ago, after his condition worsened, WKYT reported.

Parsons’ wife, Susan Fry Parsons, said in a Facebook post that they hope to build a church overseas in his honor.

“Missions and planting churches and hope centers overseas was near and dear to Tim’s heart,” she wrote. “We have a wall at Center Point Church of over 60 churches overseas that have been built through our church Missions giving.

“We would love to build a church overseas in Tim’s honor and for the advancement of the Gospel and Glory of God!!!”

In addition to his wife, Parsons is survived by three children and four grandchildren.